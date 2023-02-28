Savanna man sentenced to prison

Feb. 27—A Savanna man will serve more than two years in a federal prison after failing to register as a sex offender.

Federal court records show Russell Cornelius McGee was indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2021 with one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

McGee, 57, of Savanna, was indicted after he was found to be living approximately 1,544 feet from the Savanna School in December 2019.

U.S. District Judge Bernard M. Jones sentenced McGee to serve 30 months in a federal prison after McGee pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Jones ordered the Bureau of Prisons to evaluate McGee to determine if he is a "suitable candidate for the Intensive Drug Treatment Program" and if he is, to allow McGee to participate in the program.

The BOP was also ordered to place McGee in a federal facility "as close as possible to home" to facilitate family contact.

Court documents show that upon his release, McGee will be placed on supervised release for five years.

McGee is also ordered to register as a sex offender in accordance with state, federal, and tribal laws.

An affidavit filed in the case states McGee said on a registration form his address was located in the 600 block of Washington Street in Savanna, which is within the 2,000 feet prohibited zone from Savanna Public Schools.

The registration form also had an address on East 4th Street in Savanna, in which the owner of the property said McGee did not live at that address, the affidavit states.

McGee was originally ordered to register as a sex offender after receiving a 10-year suspended sentence for possession of juvenile pornography in 2019 after he was accused of taking photos and video of a minor through a hole in a residential shower.