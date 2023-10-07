Savannah-Chatham County Schools job fair opens door to seasonal jobs, future careers

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System's Fall Student Job Fair at the Lower Woodville Campus provided employers and recruitment officers an opportunity to meet sophomores, juniors and seniors from all SCCPSS high schools. Employers ranged across industries with professional representing the likes of Gulfstream, local governments, JCB, the United States Postal Service, and Seoyon E-HWA (a Korean automotive interior parts company).

Angie Lewis, the SCCPSS executive director of college and career readiness, said the event had about 70 vendors attend.

The job fair is one of two that SCCPSS offers in the spring and fall. Lewis said that the fairs connect students to actual jobs often ahead of the Christmas holiday and summer seasons. Representatives from colleges, technical schools, the U.S. Armed Forces and even local business owners also attended to round out students’ opportunities to explore.

Chelsea Pyles is a senior admissions representative for South University. She graduated from Savannah Arts in 2008 and recalls attending similar career-focused events. “They were a great opportunity for folks…to figure out what their next steps might be and as an admissions person now, I get to see that on the other side, which is really cool.”

Joseph Schwartzburt is the education and workforce development reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at jschwartzburt@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah-Chatham County Schools job fair offers seasonal jobs, future careers