Savannah-Chatham County Schools job fair opens door to seasonal jobs, future careers

Joseph Schwartzburt, Savannah Morning News
·1 min read
New Hampstead student Ronnie Talton holds a helmet from a bomb suit while visiting the Army recruiting booth at the SCCPSS Fall Ready to Work Job Fair on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Woodville Lower Campus.

Savannah-Chatham County Public School System's Fall Student Job Fair at the Lower Woodville Campus provided employers and recruitment officers an opportunity to meet sophomores, juniors and seniors from all SCCPSS high schools. Employers ranged across industries with professional representing the likes of Gulfstream, local governments, JCB, the United States Postal Service, and Seoyon E-HWA (a Korean automotive interior parts company).

Students walk through the SCCPSS Fall Ready to Work Job Fair on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Woodville Lower Campus.

Angie Lewis, the SCCPSS executive director of college and career readiness, said the event had about 70 vendors attend.

The job fair is one of two that SCCPSS offers in the spring and fall. Lewis said that the fairs connect students to actual jobs often ahead of the Christmas holiday and summer seasons. Representatives from colleges, technical schools, the U.S. Armed Forces and even local business owners also attended to round out students’ opportunities to explore.

Chelsea Pyles, senior admissions representative for South University and graduate of Savannah Arts Academy, talks with students during the SCCPSS Fall Ready to Work Job Fair on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Chelsea Pyles is a senior admissions representative for South University. She graduated from Savannah Arts in 2008 and recalls attending similar career-focused events. “They were a great opportunity for folks…to figure out what their next steps might be and as an admissions person now, I get to see that on the other side, which is really cool.”

Joseph Schwartzburt is the education and workforce development reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at jschwartzburt@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah-Chatham County Schools job fair offers seasonal jobs, future careers

