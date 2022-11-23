Savannah Chrisley has been given custody of brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, following parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing

(L-R) Faye Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, and Julie Chrisley. Terry Wyatt/Stringer/Getty Images

Savannah Chrisley's parents Todd and Julie were sentenced to prison on fraud convictions on Monday.

On "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," she said she has been given custody of her brother and niece.

She became emotional as she talked about celebrating Thanksgiving without her parents.

Following her parents' prison sentence on Monday, Savannah Chrisley said she has been granted custody of her younger brother, Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, who are known to television audiences for their USA Network reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," were sentenced to prison on fraud convictions on Monday.

In a newly released episode of her podcast "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley" Tuesday, the 25-year-old shared that her younger brother and niece have been placed in her care.

Savannah said that she went into Monday's trial knowing that "I may come home without both of my parents," adding that she told herself: "That's what the chances are. That's the likelihood, and that's my new normal."

She continued: "I come home Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family."

"I've never been away from my family for the holidays," she tearfully continued. "I just ask that you show up and understand where I'm coming from and have some grace for me and my family and to stop with the negative comments because it hurts."

The Chrisley family stars in "Chrisley Knows Best" and a spin-off of the show. Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Elsewhere in the episode, Savannah described the way she was feeling as "grieving the loss of parents who are still alive," and said that the family would be filing for an appeal to have the convictions overturned.

Savannah is Todd and Julie's eldest daughter, although they are also parents to a son, Chase, 26. Todd is also father to Lindsie, 33, and Kyle, 31, whom he shares with his ex-wife Teresa Terry. In 2013, the Chrisleys won custody of Kyle's daughter, Chloe, 10.

At their sentencing on Monday, Todd and Julie had their young children at the forefront of their minds. As Insider reporters Azmi Haroun and Haven Orecchio-Egresitz reported, after taking in the verdicts, the couple said they were only thinking of their children and how they'd go on without them in their lives.

Todd choked up when he addressed the court and asked that they give his wife less prison time.

"As I'm sure you can tell, this is an enormously sad day for my family," Todd said. "My wife Julie should not be punished" as much as he would be, he asked.

"I'm most concerned for Chloe and Grayson," Julie said through sobs at the sentencing. "To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way."

Julie's request to stay in home confinement until Chloe is an adult was ultimately denied by the court.

Todd and Julie Chrisley received a combined 19-year sentence for defrauding banks out of more than $30 million by providing fake financial statements making it look like they were wealthier than they were.

Todd received 12 years in prison and 16 months probation, while Julie received seven years in prison and 16 months probation.

Read the original article on Insider