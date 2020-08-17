Savannah Chrisley reveals she's set to undergo 3rd endometriosis surgery

Savannah Chrisley shared a "vulnerable moment" on her Instagram that is resonating with plenty of women who follow the reality TV personality.

Chrisley, 23, revealed on Monday that she will undergo her third surgery to treat endometriosis.

"VULNERABLE MOMENT FOR MY LADIES: I haven’t talked about this much because honestly...I have struggled BIG TIME. I’m insanely self conscious and just feel like my body has given up on me. I was diagnosed with Endometriosis when I was 18 and it’s been quite the struggle," Chrisley wrote on Instagram.

Endometriosis is a painful disorder occurs when tissue similar to the tissue that lines the inside of the uterus, known as the endometrium, grows outside of the uterus. The condition affects an estimated 2 to 10% of American women between the ages of 25 and 40, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

"The pain at times is unbearable and the toll it takes on my emotional/psychological health is pretty rough at times," Chrisley added. "Tomorrow I have my 3rd surgery. I have found a specialist in Atlanta and he is ONE OF A KIND! I will actually be posting a VLOG on this weeks experience in the coming weeks. We’re about to get REALLLL vulnerable ladies."

Chrisley also asked her fans to share their stories if they also struggle with endometriosis.

"I suffer from it too! People don't realise how painful and draining it is," one fan wrote.

"I’m 22 and struggle with it! Every option my dr has tried just doesn’t ever seem to help," another person added. " I always feel like giving up and just accept the fact that I have to suffer."

Chrisley's dad, Todd, also added a supportive comment to his daughter's post.

"You continue to make us so proud, we are right beside you always , you've got this, God is control and you know where you stand with him so it's already taken care of," he said.