Savannah Chrisley says execs from family’s reality show wouldn’t allow them to talk about fraud case

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of disgraced reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, claims that executives for the family’s “Chrisley Knows Best” reality series would not let them talk about Todd and Julie’s fraud case on the show.

During a recent episode of the 25-year-old’s podcast, “Unlocked,” Savannah Chrisley said the family was left feeling “like fakes” after being told not to talk about their legal troubles.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty last year of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

In November, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 36 months of supervised release. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison, plus 36 months of supervised release.

Both have been in separate states since being ordered to report to prison in July.

During this week’s podcast, Savannah Chrisley talked about not being able to speak about what happened.

“We felt like the liars. We felt like the fakes because we’re like, we just want to talk about it. But executives would not allow us to speak about it,” she said. “So, then we look like the liars and that we didn’t talk about it and it’s a catch-22.”

Savannah Chrisley said not being able to address her parent’s legal troubles, has led to real “trauma” for her.

“It literally will eat you alive. I have gotten to the point where I’m like, I don’t even know if I know who I am… I’ve talked to so many artists and the majority of them don’t know who they are outside of an arena or outside of a recording studio. There’s few, and a lot of them it’s like, ‘Well who are you?’ Oh, I’m a musician. No, who are you?... It’s gotta be exhausting,” Savannah Chrisley said.

The Chrisleys maintain their innocence against the fraud charges they were found guilty of. They are in the process of appealing the ruling.

