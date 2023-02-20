Savannah Chrisley says mother’s prison treats dogs better than inmates, dad’s hair is gray

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, says the prison her mother is living in has better conditions for service dogs than it does for inmates.

The Chrisleys, mostly known for their reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty last year of conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

In November, Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison plus 36 months of supervised release. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison, plus 36 months of supervised release.

On a recent episode of her podcast, Savannah Chrisley said her mother’s living conditions were terrible.

“My mom’s in a facility that has no air, but yet, there are service dogs for the prison that are in a heated and cooled building because it’s inhumane for them not to have air,” Pagesix.com reports. “I read an executive order that [President Joe] Biden signed that said all federal inmates must be housed in environmentally friendly facilities. And I’m like, ‘OK, well, this is completely opposite of that.”

When it comes to her father, Todd, Savannah Chrisley said it was strange seeing her father with gray hair.

“I will say it’s really weird seeing him with gray hair. Like, really weird. He’s definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with gray hair. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!’” she said, according to People Magazine.

Savannah is currently taking care of her younger brother, Grayson, 16, and her niece, Chloe, 10. She said the experience has changed her life.

“The other night, I had a full-on breakdown. I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff,” she said during a recent episode of her podcast. “I just sat down on the floor and started crying.”

Savannah said after visiting her parents in prison, she has “so much hope and so much restored strength” for the future and has realized “this isn’t the end.”

“I know that they’re going through what they’re going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change,” she said.

