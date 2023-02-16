Savannah Chrisley says it's 'really weird' seeing dad Todd Chrisley with gray hair in prison: 'He's definitely used some color over the years'

Savannah Chrisley and Todd Chrisley visit Hollywood Today Live at W Hollywood on February 24, 2017 in Hollywood, California. David Livingston/Getty Images

Todd Chrisley is sporting a new look behind bars, according to the reality TV star's daughter.

"It's really weird seeing him with gray hair," Savannah Chrisley said on her podcast, "Unlocked."

Todd is serving a 12-year sentence at a Florida prison for bank fraud and tax evasion convictions.

Todd Chrisley is sporting a new look behind bars, according to the reality TV star's daughter, Savannah Chrisley.

In the latest episode of her podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," released Tuesday, the 25-year-old spoke about how much her dad has changed since he reported to a minimum-security prison in Florida just four weeks ago.

Todd is currently carrying out a 12-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute Pensacola in Florida following his conviction for bank fraud and tax evasion.

"I will say, it's really weird seeing him with gray hair," Savannah said of Todd, 53, who is usually seen sporting blonde hair on the family's USA Network reality show, "Chrisley Knows Best."

"Like, really weird," she continued.

"It's already gray?" her guest on the episode, Britney Ruby Miller, asked.

Savannah responded: "He's definitely used some color over the years, and now seeing him with gray hair, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh!'"

Savannah — who has taken custody of Todd and Julie Chrisley's teenage son, Grayson, 16, and adopted daughter, Chloe, 10 following their sentencing — went on to say that visiting her parents has helped her feel better after experiencing self-doubt about her caregiving skills.

"Even visiting my dad, like, I know I have so much hope and so much restored strength that I'm like, 'This isn't the end,'" she said.

"And I know that they're going through what they're going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change. Because whether this appeal works or not, they're still coming out with a story."

Savannah continued: "In a way, I'm so blessed and grateful that other people get to experience the love of them. They're in there and with these people who are struggling."

Story continues

Todd and Julie Chrisley in season eight of of "Chrisley Knows Best." Cythina Hicks/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Like my mom's the mom for all these people who don't have a mom. My dad's a dad for those who haven't had a father figure. I'm blessed they get to be that for somebody," Savannah said, before joking: "I'm willing to share, but not for long though!"

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted in June of defrauding banks out of more than $30 million by providing fake financial statements to make them appear wealthier than they were.

Their sentences were announced in November. Todd, 53, who prosecutors called the "mastermind" of the couple's years-long tax and bank fraud scheme, was sentenced to 12 years at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

Julie, 50, who prosecutors believed played a lesser role, was sentenced to seven years in prison and reported to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky. They began their sentences on January 17.

Read the original article on Insider