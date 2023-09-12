Savannah Chrisley teases tell-all book over parents’ ‘inhumane’ experience in prison

Savannah Chrisley has spoken out once again about the treatment she says her parents are getting in federal prison.

For months now, Chrisley has been vocal about what she says are inhumane conditions that her father and mother, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are being forced to live in as they serve out their sentences in federal prison for conspiring to defraud banks and the IRS out of millions of dollars.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Chrisley said the jail is withholding their mail and claims jail officials are even tampering with it.

“They’re emailing a little bit. What’s unfortunate is you have people in these prisons who are holding their mail. And that’s mail fraud. So they are tampering with federal mail,” Chrisley said.

During the interview, Chrisley reiterated that her parents are living in 100+ degree heat with no air conditioning and that the prisons are “padlocking the ice machines just to retaliate against the inmates,” the Daily Mail reported.

Savannah Chrisley said that her parents are passing their time in prison doing a lot reading and writing. She said her parents are now focusing on their own plights to help others.

RELATED STORIES:

“There are a lot of people in the system who get lost, and people don’t care to hear their stories,” Chrisley said.

She also hinted that the couple may be working on a tell-all book about their experience in prison.

“They may be working on books, they may, who knows... but they are definitely documenting every little thing that goes on,” Chrisley said.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022.

Todd and Julie Chrisley have maintained their innocence from the beginning. They are currently in the process of appealing their conviction.

Savannah Chrisley warned that there will be “a lot of legal action” coming in the future, according to the Daily Mail.

RELATED NEWS: