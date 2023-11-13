Savannah Chrisley's parents are in prison, her boyfriend almost a victim of a contract hit. What we know

This year has been a wild ride for many. Especially for Savannah Chrisley and those in her life.

Chrisley's parents, Todd and Julie, started their prison sentences earlier this year after being convicted of federal bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022.

Now the influencer is directing her attention to speaking out about her parent's conditions in prison and an unusual new romance.

Who is Savannah Chrisley?

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: TV personality Savannah Chrisley attends the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Savannah Faith Chrisley is a 26-year-old reality TV star, actor and podcaster from Atlanta, Georgia. She is most known for her appearances in "Chrisley Knows Best," "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," and "Sharknado: The 4th Awakens."

Todd and Julie Chrisley: Are they still in Florida prisons and will they get out early?

Who are Savannah Chrisley's parents?

Todd and Julie Chrisley are multimillionaire real estate tycoons that were based in Atlanta and Nashville.

The Chrisleys shot to fame in the 2010s thanks to their hit series on USA Network, which followed their family's lavish lifestyle. The show drew in over 2 million viewers by its eighth season and inspired spin-offs such as "Growing Up Chrisley" and "According to Chrisley."

Why are Todd and Julie Chrisley in prison?

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of committing tax evasion and defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans in June 2022. Julie Chrisley was additionally convicted of obstruction of justice and wire fraud.

The couple were respectively sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison in November of 2022. In addition to their prison sentences, they each received an order of 16 months probation from U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in Atlanta, news outlets reported.

Savannah now has custody of her 17-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe while her parents are in prison.

Where are they serving time and when do they get out?

On Sept. 8, it was confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons that the prison sentences of the Chrisleys were reduced.

Todd is serving time at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, which Forbes once listed as the second “cushiest” prison in America. Todd will be released on Jan. 22, 2033, two years sooner than his original sentence

As for Julie, her sentence was reduced by 14 months and she will now be released on Oct. 19. 2028.

She was originally slated to serve her time at the Federal Correctional Institute Marianna SCP in Jackson County, which is two hours away from FPC Pensacola. However, the matriarch was moved to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

It is not known why she was instead rerouted to the Kentucky facility, with officials telling Insider that they could not share any information behind the switch-up.

What has Savannah Chrisley said about her parent's experience in prison so far?

Savannah Chrisley has been vocal about the treatment of her parents in prison, claiming they are being treated very poorly in the facilities.

In an episode of her podcast, Savannah, and her brother Chase also criticized the conditions. They claim the couple did not have air conditioning at both of their facilities and also said the prisons had "black mold, asbestos" and snakes "slithering on the floor" in Julie's case.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Savannah told reporters that her father is now being unfairly targeted due to her speaking out against their conditions.

"It's been really tough (for them) since I started speaking out about everything," Savannah told the outlet. "That's been the toughest part. More so for Dad. There's been a lot of retaliation, so we have to worry [about him]."

She claimed her father was barred from setting up phone calls with his lawyers and the prison guards are attempting to clean out her father's inmate commissary accounts.

Who was Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé?

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Nic Kerdiles (L) and Savannah Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville) ORG XMIT: 775440759 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]

Nicolas Kerdiles was a former professional ice hockey player who played most of his pro career in the minors. He appeared in 3 games over two seasons for the Anaheim Ducks. Chrisley was engaged to Kerdiles from 2017 to 2020, ending the engagement mutually.

Kerdiles died after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Nashville, Tennessee on Sept. 23 of this year.

Who is Savannah Chrisley dating now?

Savannah Chrisley's boyfriend is Robert Shiver is from Thomasville, Georgia. He played football for Auburn University, where he started as a walk-on before earning a scholarship. An offensive lineman, he was named a team captain by his senior year and played in 2007 and 2008. According to his bio on Senior Life Insurance's website, he had an opportunity to advance to the NFL and play for the Atlanta Falcons.

Currently, he is serving as senior vice president at Senior Life Insurance, according to the company's website. He has three children with estranged wife, former Miss Houston County (Alabama) 2005 Lindsay Shiver.

Was Shiver the victim of a potential murder-for-hire plot?

Shiver's estranged wife, Lindsay, was accused of conspiring to kill him during the couple's summer vacation to the Bahamas in July of 2023.

According to officials, she had the help of 28-year-old Terrance Adrien Bethel, with whom she was allegedly engaged in an extramarital affair, and Faron "Faylo" Newbold Jr., a 29-year-old music producer, who prosecutors say Shiver tried to hire as a hitman.

Bahamian authorities said they learned of the alleged conspiracy from looking through the phone and WhatsApp account of a man suspected of being involved in a burglary at a restaurant in Great Guana Cay.

During the investigation into the break-in at the bar, police discovered messages they said were sent from Shiver to Newbold that reportedly included her husband's picture with the words, "Kill him," according to an arrest report viewed by ABC-7.

What was the reason behind the alleged murder-for-hire plot?

No confirmed reason has been determined or stated by those involved.

USA Today reported that three months before incident, the couple filed for divorce in a Thomasville, Georgia, court one day apart from each other.

Robert Shiver blamed the divorce on his wife's "adulterous conduct." She countered in a pleading that "any extramarital relationship" occurred while the couple was separate and was "legally condoned by the husband."

Lindsay asked the court to grant her a restraining order to shield her from "abuse" that allegedly occurred in front of their children and made her install locks on inside doors. Robert also asked the court to grant him a restraining order against his wife to keep her from "molesting or harassing" him.

In his filing, Robert Shiver also sought to take the couple's house, furniture, and car in the course of the divorce, adding that his wife is not entitled to alimony since she is "able-bodied and able to work." She said she is entitled to the couple's home and because she is dependent on her husband's support, he should pay alimony.

Has Lindsay Shiver been arrested yet?

Lindsay was arrested July 21 in the Bahamas along with Bethel and Newbold Jr.

After more than two weeks in Bahamas's Fox Hill Prison, Lindsay was set free on Aug. 9 on $100,000 bail and ordered not to leave the Bahamas. Bethel and Newbold were released from custody six days earlier after each posting a $20,000 bond.

All three suspects were fitted with ankle monitors and have been required to check in several times a week at a local police station, according to USA Today reports.

The three defendants appeared in court last month for a scheduled hearing where evidence was to be presented against Shiver and her alleged accomplices, but the case was adjourned until Dec. 1 to give prosecutors more time to present their case.

Has Savannah Chrisley spoken publicly about Shiver and the murder plot?

The TV star made her romance with Shiver Instagram-official on Nov 6, 2023. Prior to the photos, Chrisley briefly touched on their relationship and how he is "so good-looking" while speaking on "The Viall Files" podcast.

"This guy that I'm talking to, his wife just tried to kill him. It was a thing," Chrisley said. "He's a normal person and I love it."

She also on the podcast talked about Shiver as a dad and how he is parenting after the plot, saying “I just have so much respect for them that I would never say, ‘This is what happened. That’s what happened.’ That’s for them to talk about when they’re ready to talk about it.”

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Savannah Chrisley speaks out on parents in prison, Robert Shiver