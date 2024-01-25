Savannah-Crestview Lions celebrates Town Hall kitchen renovation

With combined grants in excess of $100,000, the Savannah-Crestview Lions celebrated its Town Hall kitchen renovation project Jan. 17 with Community Partners and Lions dignitaries.

Nearly 60 community members, Lions guests from throughout Ohio and township and village leaders were on hand to dedicate the Savannah Town Hall kitchen, the completion of a three-year project.

Lions International Past President Douglas Alexander from Brooklyn, New York, keynoted the ceremony, congratulating the Lions district and local club on its efforts to serve the surrounding community with Lions outreach to address hunger.

Lions International Past President Doug Alexander in Savannah to congratulate the club on its LCIF Hunger project dedication on Jan. 17.

Alexander praised the Savannah-Crestview Lions for serving a monthly meal to address hunger and food insecurity. The Lions hunger event schedule will be monthly beginning in March.

A Lions Clubs International Foundation Hunger Grant of $60,029, coupled with Lions District LCIF funds of over $13,000, provided the resources needed to complete the kitchen overhaul.

Community resource partners recognized were the Ashland County Community Foundation, the Samaritan Hospital Foundation and the Norma Foundation. Simonson Construction Services served as the project’s general contractor. Clear Creek Township served as strategic partners with the Lions in all three phases of the Town Hall first floor renovation.

Lions Clubs are the world's largest service organization of over 1.4 million members whose motto, “We Serve,” is demonstrated daily in eight causes both locally and globally.

Lions International Past President Doug Alexander dedicates kitchen as Savannah-Crestview Lion Kevin Reidy looks on.

The kitchen will debut with a Lions Pancake Breakfast 6:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. Cost is by donation. Proceeds benefit the Savannah Volunteer Fire Company. Used eyeglasses may be brought by patrons for the Lions eyeglass recycling program.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Savannah-Crestview Lions celebrates Town Hall kitchen renovation