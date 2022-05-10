Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Savannah Energy PLC's (LON:SAVE) future prospects. Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$6.2m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$11m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Savannah Energy will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the British Oil and Gas analysts is that Savannah Energy is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$79m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 97%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Savannah Energy's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that typically an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Savannah Energy is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

