Savannah faces yet another cold blast. So, what happened to global warming?

Don’t put those outdoor flower coverings away just yet.

After a brief respite, a second cold snap in less than a week is expected to send nighttime temperatures in coastal Georgia toppling back into the 20s Friday and Saturday.

If that forecast holds true, the Savannah area will have dropped below freezing four times in the first three weeks of the year – a period in which the historical average low is 40 degrees.

So far for this climatological winter (December through February), Savannah already has dipped below 32 degrees a half-dozen times.

Nationally, areas from the Plains to the Midwest and South experienced record low temperatures this week, with more possible as the next cold blast moves in.

This season’s frigidity follows a deadly deep freeze that caused a power grid crisis in Texas in 2021, and another last winter that prompted rolling blackouts across much of the Southeast as demand soared and some power generation facilities went offline.

So, how do such periods of extreme cold square with the persistent warnings from climate experts about the potentially dire impacts of a warming planet?

We will always experience times of bitter cold, but those periods are outnumbered by instances of extreme heat, those same specialists explain.

“You only have to look back to last winter to see that the cold outbreak near Christmas made only a blip in the overall very warm winter,” noted Pam Knox, director of the University of Georgia Weather Network.

Between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28 of 2022, overnight low temperatures ranged from 19 to 26 degrees. Yet the full December-February period was Savannah’s third warmest climatological winter since the mid-20th century, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.

That was 6.3 degrees above the historical average for those three months.

Savannah’s winter warming trend

As is the case for much of the nation, Savannah winters are warming faster than any other season.

Since 1970, average December-February temperatures in the area have climbed more than 4 degrees, according to the non-profit research organization Climate Central.

Over the same six-plus decades, the number of warmer-than-normal winter days in Savannah has increased by the equivalent of nearly two weeks.

“In our warming world the coldest days aren’t as cold, and cold snaps are shrinking,” Climate Central explained.

For Savannah, half of the 20 warmest winters since 1949-1950 have been in this century.

So far this month, the area has been 0.8 degrees cooler than normal.

“(But) the bigger deal is the big swings in temps over the past few weeks, and in the week ahead,” said Georgia’s state climatologist, Bill Murphey. “We had two Arctic intrusions and yet another big pattern swing is on tap after this Sunday.”

First, an unseasonably cold airmass will settle over the Georgia coast Friday night.

There is a 30% chance of daytime rain on Friday with highs in the low 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

As skies clear, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s Friday night and low 20s Saturday night. Wind gusts of up to 23 mph will make Friday night feel even colder.

Sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-40s are forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

A warming trend will follow, with high temperatures in the upper 50s Monday, upper 60s Tuesday and low 70s Wednesday.

"Looking ahead, more warm rain events are expected and even the potential for severe weather in the longer range with the active El Niño pattern continuing,” Murphey added.

Wet weather will be welcome in still-dry portions of Georgia.

“Recent rainfall over the past few weeks has really helped alleviate drought conditions across the state and especially north Georgia,” Murphey noted.

