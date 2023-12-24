Savannah Guthrie shares her family’s 2023 holiday card

Savannah Guthrie's holiday card for this year highlights a special family memory.

The TODAY co-anchor debuted her family’s 2023 holiday card on Instagram on Christmas Eve, featuring her husband, Michael Feldman, and their two children: Vale, 9, and Charley, 7.

She shared a snap of the colorful card, which featured a sweet photo of the family of four posing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Savannah forewent a caption, letting the photo speak for itself with its simple message, “Merry & Bright.”

"happiest holidays! love, Mike, Savannah, Vale & Charley," text below the family pic reads.

Last week, the “Mostly What God Does” author opened up about her hope for her two children, telling TODAY.com, “My wish for them, and my wish for everyone, is perspective. I think we can all get really focused on our world, and our lives, our distractions, our sorrows, our ambitions.”

Savannah said that children especially can become “totally focused” on themselves, noting, “It’s a gift sometimes to just have perspective and see the world around you.”

As for what Vale and Charley are wishing for this holiday season, Savannah said to no surprise that Vale, a huge Swiftie like her mother, requested Taylor Swift merchandise as well as a surprise. Savannah said that Charlie wished for “every soccer, football, and basketball jersey that exists in the world.”

Both Vale and Charley have a “good surprise coming,” Savannah said.

“It’s an electronic, but not a phone,” she said, joking that they wouldn’t be getting their own cell phones until they turned 18 — “or ever!”

This year, Savannah appeared on another holiday card alongside her TODAY family. On Nov. 29, the TODAY team debuted their first ever official holiday card to accompany their annual video, with everyone posing in their festive holiday attire.

Savannah joins several members of the TODAY family who publicly debuted their holiday cards this year.

Jenna Bush Hager shared her card back in November which featured a photo of her family during a trip to Martha's Vineyard. The snap on the front included her husband, Henry Hager, and their three children Mila, Poppy and Hal, while a second picture on the back featured the family of five along with their cat, Hollywood.

Dylan Dreyer revealed her card in early December, which showed her three sons Calvin, Oliver and Rusty in matching red pajama sets.

When it came to Sheinelle Jones' card, she shared a photo montage of moments throughout the year on her card, which included snaps with her husband, Uche Ojeh, her three children Kayin, Clara and Uche, as well as a triumphant snap of Sheinelle running the New York City Marathon.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com