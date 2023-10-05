Savannah High student shot in drive-by while walking to school on Wednesday

Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
Crime Scene Tape

This is a developing story.

A teen was walking along the 2000 block of Capital Street early Wednesday morning when he was shot, leaving with him with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Savannah Police Public Safety Communications Manager Neil Penttila, the victim is a 17-year-old Savannah High School student who was walking to school in a group of four students when they were fired upon by the occupants of a vehicle driving past.

The students walked from the scene to Savannah Fire Department Station No. 9, 2235 Capital St., according to SFD Public Information Officer Brian Gallagher. Savannah Fire locked down the facility and treated the victim, who was shot in the leg, until Savannah Police and Chatham Emergency Services could arrive, said Gallagher. The teen later was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center.

Savannah High School was placed on a soft lockdown per protocol and alerts were sent to students and families, according the Sheila Blanco, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System's public information manager.

Savannah Police investigators continue to pursue leads but no arrests have been made, according to the SPD press release. Pentilla told Savannah Morning News that it remains unclear whether this particular student or group of students was targeted by the shooter or shooters.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah High student shot while walking to school on Wednesdays

