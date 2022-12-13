Savannah man captured in Aiken County pleads guilty in federal kidnapping case

Dec. 12—A Savannah man who was captured in Aiken County in relation to a 2020 Jacksonville kidnapping case will spend 17 years in federal prison.

Robert Stephens, 25, was sentenced to 213 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to kidnapping, according to a media release from David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Stephens and his co-defendant James Daniel Page, 49, of Savannah, were also ordered to pay $33,157.46 in restitution.

Page is serving 315 months in federal prison after he was sentenced in September 2021 on a kidnapping charge.

Stephens will serve five years of supervised release upon the completion of his term, and there is no parole in the federal system.

"This nightmarish crime left the victim near death, and it sadly was a continuum of Robert Stephens' violent, antisocial history," said U.S. Attorney Estes said in the release.

Court documents and proceedings said in November 2020, Stephens and Page forcibly restrained the male victim by robbing him and forcing him into the back of the victim's vehicle, the release said.

The pair then drove from Jacksonville to Savannah, and Stephens then repeatedly assaulted and stabbed a male victim before driving away with the man's car, the release said.

Stephens later abandoned the car around 2 a.m. at a city park in Savannah.

Page and Stephens traveled from Savannah to Aiken County in the victim's vehicle while using the victim's debit card to withdraw cash from multiple ATMs, the report said.

Around 11:11 a.m., Nov., 29, 2020, Aiken County Sheriff's deputies spotted the stolen vehicle around Edgefield Highway at Jack Jones in Aiken, and attempted a traffic stop, according to an incident report from Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatch was advised that the stolen vehicle was being tracked by Savannah Police Department through OnStar along Interstate 20 East in Aiken County before getting off on Edgefield Highway and traveling South, the report said.

Upon spotting the vehicle, police initiated the blue lights to initiate a traffic stop, the report said.

One of the drivers of the vehicle refused to stop and turned right into University Parkway, traveling west at 110 mph before slowing to a speed of 80 mph when passing Arbor Court on University Parkway, the report said.

After police put sticks in the road, the vehicle then left the road to the right shoulder, hitting a small culvert and rolling twice before coming to rest on the passenger side next to an electrical pole, the report said.

Stephens and Page were treated at an Augusta hospital and taken into custody, the media release said.

The FBI, the Savannah Police Department, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.

The case was prosecuted by the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Frank M. Pennington II and Darron J. Hubbard.