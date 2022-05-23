Savannah man pleads guilty to Athens Dollar General armed robbery

May 23—ATHENS — A Savannah resident has pleaded guilty to robbing an Athens Dollar General Store in 2019, brandishing a firearm and threatening store employees during the crime.

Londell Nunn, 30, of Savannah, pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery before U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal. Nunn faces a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

"Nunn's armed robbery terrorized store employees and put the Athens community on alert," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "This kind of violent criminal action will not be tolerated. I want to commend the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and FBI for apprehending Nunn and helping us bring him to justice."

"Any time an individual takes a gun into a place of business to rob it, victims are traumatized and there is a potential for tragic consequences," Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Keri Farley said. "Thanks to the combined efforts with our local partners, Nunn will face serious consequences for his crime."

According to court documents, Nunn entered the Dollar General located at 1125 West Broad St. in Athens on Sept. 6, 2019. He approached an employee, showed the employee a gun he was keeping in his waistband and demanded money from the cash register. The employee did not have the register keys and called a store manager.

The store manager struggled to open the cash register, to which Nunn responded, "This is how people get killed." The register was opened and Nunn escaped with some cash, wearing a ski mask he pulled over his face just before he was handed the money.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts.

The FBI and Athens-Clarke County Police Department investigated the case. First Assistant U.S. Attorney and Criminal Chief Shanelle Booker is prosecuting the case.