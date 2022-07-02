Savannah Police: 21-year-old man arrested in connection to Friday night fatal shooting

A day after a man was shot and killed near the Liberty City neighborhood area in Savannah, police arrested the person believed to be responsible.

Savannah police arrested Alex Eric Duncan, 21, in connection to Friday's fatal shooting on the 4500 block of Meadows Avenue, police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson said in a news release.

Details on what led to the shooting were not released. Duncan remains in the Chatham County jail.

At about 3:15 p.m. Friday, police found Samuel Bryant IV, 21, with gunshot wounds, Johnson said. Bryant was taken to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with additional details on the shooting to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

