Savannah Police arrest man involved in lunchtime shooting Thursday near KFC on West Gwinnett Street

Multiple Savannah Police officers were on scene at the KFC on West Gwinnett Street after an afternoon shooting on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Savannah Police have arrested and charged Sherman Hendrix, 23, with one count of aggravated assault in connection with a shooting Thursday in the 400 block of West Gwinnett Street, near the KFC and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

A Savannah Police officer removes crime scene tape at the KFC on West Gwinnett Street following shooting on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Officers responded to the scene at 12:27 p.m. and found one female victim suffering a life-threatening injury. She was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center and remains in critical condition.

Anyone with further information about the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

