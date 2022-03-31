Savannah Police investigate 10th homicide of 2022

Savannah Police detectives are investigating a March 29 shooting on the 2200 block of East 57th Street that resulted in the death of Anterro Jenks.

According to a Savannah Police Department press release, at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, SPD officers responded to a call. There, they found Jenks, 42 ,suffering from life-threatening injuries.

According to the press release, "Officers provided immediate emergency assistance. He was transported to Memorial Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries."

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Further details are not available for release at this point in the investigation.

Anyone with information should call the SPD Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and public health reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savaannah Police investigate tenth homicide Anterro Jenks