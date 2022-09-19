Savannah Police investigate 24th homicide of year. Detectives say shooting was not random

Kyle Holbrook, 44, completed this mural of a peace sign on Saturday, July 30, to raise awareness about gun violence and provide a memorial for victims' families. The mural is located at Savannah's Starland District on 2430 Bull Street. In an interview with Savannah Morning News, Holbrook said "I have lost a lot of friends to gun violence and sometimes when you lose someone close to you [and] then there's a shooting the next day or the next week or the same day, it doesn't feel like the victims get enough time. This is, in its small way, for anyone who's lost someone to gun violence."

Savannah Police announced this afternoon that the 17-year-old who sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting Saturday afternoon on 71st Street has died.

Devoin Bates-Carrington of Pooler is the 24th homicide in Savannah this year.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 17, officers responded to a call at the 1200 block of 71st Street and found Bates-Carrington suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Memorial Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

SPD detectives continue to investigate the homicide and do not believe it was a random shooting.

