Savannah Police investigate fatal shooting of 26-year-old man on West Park Avenue

Savannah Police detectives are investigating the homicide of Gary Pitts, 26, who was shot at the corner of West Park Avenue and Montgomery Street Thursday night.

According to an SPD press release, officers responded around 11:40 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the area and discovered Pitts with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries. His was the 20th homicide, thus far, in the city of Savannah in 2022.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

Tips and Leads

Anyone with information on this incident or any other violent crime should contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

