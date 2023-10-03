This is a developing story.

Just after 2 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, 17-year-old Terrell Harris became Savannah's 14th murder victim.

Savannah Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in Yamacraw Village and found Harris suffering from a serious gunshot wound. He was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Detectives are investigating the Sept. 29 shooting and encourage anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah Police investigate homicide of teen in Yamacraw Village