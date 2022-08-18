Savannah Police investigate shooting death on West 38th Street, the 23rd homicide of 2022

Savannah Police detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old man.

According to SPD public information officer Bianca Johnson, officers responded shortly after midnight to the 800 block of West 38th Street for a reported gun discharge and discovered Phoenix Odom dead from a gunshot wound.

Odum's killing is the 23rd homicide in the city of Savannah this year.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No further details are available at this time.

Tips and Leads

Anyone with information on this incident or any other violent crime should contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

