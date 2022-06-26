Savannah police investigating after 3 people shot in City Market early Sunday morning

Savannah police are investigating an early morning shooting in City Market that injured three people Sunday.

According to a 3:15 a.m. tweet from the department, officers arrived at the 200 block of West St. Julian Street early Sunday morning, where they found four people with injuries — three gunshot wounds, one with an injury of unknown origin.

Three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while one of the shooting victims sustained injuries that were "serious, but stable."

SPD is investigating a shooting in the 200 block of W. St. Julian that has resulted in 4 injuries. 3 of the victims have non life threatening injuries and 1 is serious but stable. A person of interest has been located & is being interviewing. All businesses in the area are closed — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) June 26, 2022

The fourth injured person self-transported to a local hospital, and is also in stable condition.

CORRECTION: Drs determined that the victim who self-transported does not have injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The current shooting victim total is 3. Two victims are nonlife threatening and one is serious but stable https://t.co/ACZtM3kODN — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) June 26, 2022

Police say they identified and located a person of interest, and conducted an interview with the individual. All businesses in the area were closed down while officers investigated early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or the SPD Homicide Unit at 912-651-4362.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

