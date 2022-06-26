Savannah police investigating after 3 people shot in City Market early Sunday morning

Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
Savannah police are investigating an early morning shooting in City Market that injured three people Sunday.

According to a 3:15 a.m. tweet from the department, officers arrived at the 200 block of West St. Julian Street early Sunday morning, where they found four people with injuries — three gunshot wounds, one with an injury of unknown origin.

Three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while one of the shooting victims sustained injuries that were "serious, but stable."

The fourth injured person self-transported to a local hospital, and is also in stable condition.

Police say they identified and located a person of interest, and conducted an interview with the individual. All businesses in the area were closed down while officers investigated early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or the SPD Homicide Unit at 912-651-4362.

