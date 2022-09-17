Savannah police investigating shooting that injured man on 71st Street

Savannah police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of 71st Street Saturday afternoon, injuring one male victim.

According to the Savannah Police Department, the victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

#SPDAlert: SPD is on the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street. One male has sustained life-threatening injuries. Detectives continue to investigate and there is no further information available at this time. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) September 17, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

