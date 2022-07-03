Savannah police: Two teens injured in second shooting in a week at City Market

A week after three people were injured in a shooting at City Market, Savannah police are investigating another shooting in the area that left two teens injured.

The shooting occurred in the 600 block of Barnard Street, Savannah police confirmed in a tweet early Sunday. The teens, both males, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details, including what led to the shooting and the teens’ identities, were available.

#SPDAlert - Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of Barnard St. Two teenage males have suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital. There is no further information available as the investigation is ongoing. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) July 3, 2022

This is the second shooting in a week at City Market. On June 26, SPD investigated a shooting in the 200 block of West St. Julian Street, where they found four people with injuries — three gunshot wounds and one with an injury of unknown origin.

The three victims, all between the ages of 20-23, were transported to a hospital by ambulance for treatment of their injuries, Savannah spokeswoman Bianca Johnson said. A male victim is suffering from serious injuries but is in stable condition. The other victims – one man and one woman – have non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth injured person took themselves to a local hospital and was in stable condition.

Officers interviewed a person of interest but determined they weren’t involved in the shooting. On Thursday, Savannah police asked for help identifying persons of interest — a group of males scene on surveillance video — in the shooting.

Last Sunday’s shooting prompted Mayor Van Johnson to contemplate a curfew to curb violent crime in Savannah.

“We will be having some courageous conversations with our business and tourism partners to figure out how, in light of the laws that we have to operate under, how we can fix this," Johnson said at his weekly press conference Tuesday.

"To be honest, we cannot control the number of guns in our city, but we can control the hours and the activities of our nightlife downtown. And if I have to institute curfews and limit crowds to reduce the potential of shooting incidents, then I am willing to consider that."

