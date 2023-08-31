Savannah River Mission Completion begins testing ninth salt waste tank for leaks

Aug. 31—A test is underway to make sure the ninth Saltstone Disposal Unit at the Savannah River Site can hold up to 33 million gallons of solidified, decontaminated salt solution.

Savannah River Mission Completion, the liquid waste contractor at the site, began Aug. 18 filling the ninth unit with 33 million gallons of water — enough to fill 55 Olympic swimming pools — and 400 gallons of a tracer dye to check the structure for leaks.

The Saltstone Disposal Units are one of two ends of the process to dispose of nuclear waste generated during the Cold War and stored at the Savannah River Site in 51 tanks located in F and H Areas.

The waste in the tanks comes in two forms: salt and sludge. Sludge makes up around 8 percent of the volume of the tank but nearly half of the radioactivity. The salt makes up around 92 percent of the volume and just over 50percent of the radioactivity.

The Defense Waste Processing Facility processes the sludge. Specifically, the facility vitrifies the sludge and places the final product into the storage containers.

The Salt Waste Processing Facility processes the salt. During this process, high-level nuclear waste extracted is sent to the Defense Waste Processing Facility where it is vitrified and stored in specialized containers in buildings built for that purpose.

Low-level nuclear waste called decontaminated solution, is sent to the Saltstone Production Facility which acts as a giant concrete plant and mixes the waste with a concrete-like substance for disposal in 12 saltstone disposal units.

The first and fourth saltstone units were completed in the mid- to late-1980s. The second unit was completed in 2012 and filled in 2014. The third and fifth units were completed in September 2013. Filling of these two units unit began in February 2017.

The sixth unit, the first mega unit, was completed in May 2017 and it began receiving waste in August 2018.

The mega units can hold up to 33 million gallons of saltstone.

The seventh unit, the second mega unit, was completed in July 2021, eight months ahead of schedule. The eighth unit was completed three years ahead of schedule.

The leak test of the ninth unit will take six to eight weeks.

After the test, the water and dye will be released into drainage basins on the site. Those drainage basins feed into the Savannah River.

Savannah River Mission Completion added there's no fear of contamination as the dye is NSF International-certified to be safe for humans and the environment.