Savannah School Board approves new superintendent. Here's what she said following the vote

Promising to be Savannah's "lead learner," Denise Watts formally became the next superintendent of the Savannah-Chatham Public School System on Thursday, with the School Board voting unanimously to approve her hiring.

Watts will succeed Ann Levett, a Savannah native and Savannah public schools graduate who led the district for six years. Watts's first day on the job will be July 1.

"I feel uniquely prepared, ready and compelled to move this district to the next level," Watts told the board following the vote.

The School Board named Watts as the sole finalist for the job on May 31. Most recently the chief of schools for the Houston, Texas public school district, Watts has been a teacher, coach, principal, consultant and top-level administrator during her 20-year career.

She was chosen from among 49 candidates for the Savannah job.

School Board members issued a warm welcome to Watts prior to Thursday's vote while also challenging her to spark improvement in the district, which scores poorly on college and career readiness indicators and literacy rates. Watts brings a reputation for turning around struggling schools, and board members encouraged her to implement her strengths for the benefit of local students.

"It won’t be easy but it can be done," said Paul Smith, the District 5 board member.

Watts assured board members that she understood the challenges ahead and is confident she can move Savannah from a "good district to a great district" in the years to come. Addressing parents of students during her remarks following the board vote, she acknowledged "we are operating on trust" in the short term but promised to participate in jointly building relationships.

"This is place where I will put down deep roots so no matter the challenges that come our way our roots will anchor us and move us forward," she said.

