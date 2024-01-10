Savannah storm downs trees, knocks out power for thousands

A deadly weather system stretching from Florida to North Carolina sent at least a dozen trees crashing into powerlines and flooded roadways as it moved through the Savannah area Tuesday.

At the height of the storm, nearly 6,000 Georgia Power customers were without electricity in Chatham County.

More than 2,100 outages were reported in an area bordered roughly by Montgomery Street, East 52nd Street, Reynolds Street and West Derenne Avenue. Trees fell on multiple powerlines in that area, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Nearly all those customers had service restored by 5 p.m., Georgia Power said.

Gusty winds blow an umbrella inside out on Broughton Street as a winter storm impacted Savannah on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Crews were working to return power for fewer than 1,900 Chatham County customers as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, the website poweroutage.us reported.

Statewide, as many as 64,000 customers lost electric service on Tuesday. That total had been trimmed by half as of 6 p.m., poweroutage.us said.

The Savannah area awoke Tuesday to wind gusts of 30 mph and temperatures that climbed 15 degrees overnight as the weather system moved over the Georgia coast after causing at least three deaths in Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

The most severe conditions locally were in mid-afternoon. Wind gusts at Hunter Army Airfield peaked at about 40 mph between 2 and 3 p.m., and a half-inch of rain fell from 2 to 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Power outages caused traffic lights to go dark at least 10 intersections, the Savannah Police Department said. Flooding also was reported on several streets.

Conditions are expected to improve quickly, however.

Skies will clear overnight, with temperatures plunging into the high 30s by 6 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. That’s 30 degrees below Tuesday’s high of 69.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny and breezy conditions and a high of about 53.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: At least a dozen trees fall on powerlines in strong Savannah storm