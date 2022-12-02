Savannah teenager shot while volunteering for Warnock campaign

A 15-year-old campaign volunteer was shot in Savannah, Georgia, on Thursday while knocking on doors for Sen. Raphael Warnock's re-election bid, local police said.

Police responded to a call shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday and found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a hospital a little over 4 miles away. His wounds were not considered life-threatening.

According to authorities, Savannah police detectives had arrested a 42-year-old local man who was suspected of shooting the teenager outside his home. Jimmy Paiz was booked on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Paiz allegedly fired through the closed door of his home and hit the teenager standing at the front door, police said.

The initial probe into the shooting found that the teenager was volunteering for the Warnock campaign in the lead-up to the runoff election Tuesday between the Democratic senator and Herschel Walker, a former college football star running on the Republican ticket.

“I am saddened to learn about this incident,” Warnock said in a statement. “I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery.”

The Walker campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The case remains under investigation," Savannah police said in a statement. "At this point, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com