Savannah woman's quest to restrict record delayed — again

When last we met Valerie Virgil, she was leaving Judge Claire Cornwell-Williams's courtroom in the Chatham County Recorder's Court on March 7, still hoping to get a misdemeanor simple battery charge restricted from her record.

On March 28, Virgil was back in that same courtroom, anticipating that this appearance would be the last step to a long journey. Her attorney Sandra Saseen-Smith said she was confident for a positive outcome: “If everything is sorted out, I will file a petition to restrict and seal Ms. Virgil’s record.”

Courtroom D1 felt different than earlier in the month. Save for a few murmurs toward the back of the courtroom, it was eerily quiet, perhaps because Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones was stepping in for a now-departed assistant DA. Or maybe, because a reporter sat in the pews.

Earlier, Virgil had tried restricting her record by way of Georgia’s retroactive first offender law. The judge denied her request after an error was discovered on Virgil’s criminal record. Instead, the judge recommended Saseen-Smith file a motion to get the record corrected in the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC).

Virgil remained hopeful, but that Monday felt like déjà vu when she and Saseen-Smith took to the lectern.

Cornwell-Williams recalled their issue: Virgil pleaded to a simple assault charge, but GCIC showed that she pleaded to simple assault-domestic violence – the domestic violence designation would prevent Virgil from restricting her record under Georgia law.

Saseen-Smith barely got a word in as to why she didn’t pursue that process, explaining that Georgia law points to a different process.

Harris Mason and Sandra Saseen-Smith talk with their client, Valerie Virgil, at Georgia Legal Services.

“I think the problem is you’re being too good a lawyer,” Cornwell-Williams told Saseen-Smith. “I think you’re being a great lawyer, but we can do it faster.”

“My concern is I’m missing work —,” Virgil said before she was interrupted.

“I can’t help with that,” Cornwell-Williams said.

Cornwell-Williams ultimately suggested that the two correct the record with a clerk inside the courtroom.

Correcting the record

The suggestion bewildered Virgil and her attorneys. On March 7, when they were last in court, Cornwell-Williams instructed Saseen-Smith to file a motion with the court to correct the record in GCIC.

But the process suggested in court March 28 was completely different than what was initially recommended.

“My hesitancy on that (process) would be that the statute prescribes a different process,” said Harris Mason, one of Virgil’s attorneys with Georgia Legal Services.

But Brenda Smeeton, the legal director of the Atlanta-based criminal justice reform and advocacy nonprofit Georgia Justice Project, said getting a record corrected is only a matter of contacting the agency that holds the record and asking them to correct it.

“It’s not something that needs to be done via a motion,” she told the Savannah Morning News.

Smeeton said GCIC is only a repository of records. “Their data is only as good as what the agencies give them. So all the arresting agencies, all the clerks, all the prosecutors around the state — thousands of different agencies — are entering data into this database, and then GCIC corrects it.

“So, when you need to correct the record, it isn't because GCIC has done something wrong, it is because the local agency has keyed something in wrong or entered something in wrong.”

Smeeton said errors on criminal records are fairly common, with the most common one being the disposition — the final outcome of an arrest or prosecution — was never entered.

“We always go back to the agency that initially put the record into the database, and just ask them to correct it,” she said. “And that's not generally something that needs to be done via a motion.”

Smeeton said it’s simply a matter of going to the clerk’s office, noting the error and asking that it be corrected. Other errors Smeeton noted are misdemeanors being entered as a felonies or the incorrect charge is entered.

'It's hard to navigate'

Georgia law outlines a process that also includes an appeals process.

Prior to requesting a restriction, if a person believes their criminal history record is incorrect, it is recommended they first verify that the information is incorrect by obtaining a copy of the police report or the final disposition from the clerk of court and compare it with what appears in GCIC.

Residents can obtain their GCIC record at a police department or sheriff's office. A person's GCIC should contain identifying information, arrest data, and final judicial disposition data submitted by a court, prosecutor or criminal justice agency.

Once the error is identified, the offender must notify the record holding agency of the error and request the change. The agency has 60 days to investigate and correct the record.

If the agency fails to act or declines to correct it, the offender can file an appeal in the court where the charge was originally handled. In Virgil’s case, that would Chatham County Recorder’s Court.

The person has 30 days after a decision or the 60-day period to file the appeal, which will then be sent to the agency which placed the information on your criminal history and to the prosecutor assigned to the case. If the court determines there is an error, it will correct will order the record corrected within 60 days.

With this process in mind, Saseen-Smith instead decided to contact a Savannah police criminal records supervisor to correct the record. She was still waiting on a correction as of this reporting.

“At this moment in time, I’m optimistic that the correction will be made relatively soon,” she told the Savannah Morning News on Tuesday.

Chatham DA Jones said Virgil’s case highlighted the challenging process to restrict a record.

"It's very hard as a citizen to call an entity and say this was entered incorrectly," she said, describing the record restriction process as "a labyrinth. It's hard to navigate."

Virgil’s next hearing is April 18.

