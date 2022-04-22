Savannah's affordable housing crisis threatens 'irreversible damage' to local economy

This is an op-ed by Moncello Stewart, a lifelong Savannahian who serves on the board of several volunteer and community service organizations.

A survey conducted in October of 2021 found that 49% of Americans felt concerned about the housing market. Affordable housing is declining rapidly in several communities due to increases in rent and house prices. The housing crisis in Savannah is especially severe, considering rents have gone up by 32%.

The current issue is that experts are uncertain about how the crisis will span out. Some are worried about the inaction toward the problem, while others are confident that the market will remain robust. This lack of analytical consensus has also led to increased uncertainty about the situation.

The fact remains that the housing crisis in the U.S. has taken years to reach this point, with the pandemic worsening it further. Before the pandemic hit, the country already needed to address a shortage of million affordable houses.

But what led us to this point?

Insufficient wages, budget cuts and a supply-demand mismatch

The first problem is the increasing disparity between rent and wages. Wage growth has been relatively stagnant in the U.S. for the past few decades, while rent and house prices have continued to rise. This disparity has led to increased inequality, often making it difficult for people to afford rent despite working two jobs.

Budget cuts for affordable housing have also contributed extensively to the current condition. Federal and state budget strategy has played a crucial role in worsening the housing crisis. Despite knowing an urgent need to increase investment, the relevant authorities continued to propose and authorize budget cuts for affordable housing.

The decision led to an increase in homelessness while rent and house prices continued to rise.

Thirdly, there’s a mismatch between demand and supply. The U.S. has seen a significant increase in job creation in the past few years, which would have been a positive change under the right conditions. Unfortunately, the increase in jobs also led to a sudden rise in the demand for affordable housing near job locations.

Affordable housing construction has been unable to match this demand due to consistent budget cuts and restricted timelines, making it difficult for people to find accommodation.

The final nail in the coffin was the COVID-19 pandemic. During the past two years, the pandemic-led economic downturn was severe enough to push the government to release relief packages, but it has barely been effective.

The local Savannah community has relied on mutual support to minimize the negative impact, but it has had limited effectiveness. The only solution is to find ways to mitigate the effects as much as possible.

A multi-faceted solution

The current focus needs to be on solving the existing problem. Most of the changes needed to minimize the impact of the housing crisis are legislative and will require governmental intervention. Following are some of the measures that can help bring things under control:

Firstly, we need higher budgets for affordable housing. The federal and state governments have neglected it for long enough and need to increase the budgets for affordable housing and make it a priority. This action will help reduce the gap between demand and supply, slowing down the increase in rent prices.

Secondly, there needs to be an increase in the minimum wage. The minimum wage has been under extensive scrutiny recently due to the negligible increase in the past decade. The same decade has seen a 108% increase in rents, making it difficult for people working at minimum wage to support themselves.

Therefore, there is an urgent need for a minimum wage increase to ensure people earn enough to afford basic accommodation.

Lastly, community support is instrumental during such crises, and things will not be different in this case. The Savannah community needs to support local businesses, especially small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs), to ensure they have the means to continue remaining operational.

Local businesses contribute to community employment and are responsible for much of the job creation in the region.

Overall, the current housing crisis in Savannah is reaching a new high, and there is speculation about the future. The best solution is to petition for change and support community members to prevent the crisis from creating irreversible damage to the local economy.

