Savaria's (TSE:SIS) Dividend Will Be CA$0.04

Savaria Corporation's (TSE:SIS) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.04 per share on 9th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 2.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Savaria's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Savaria's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 39.7% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 83% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from CA$0.084 to CA$0.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see Savaria has been growing its earnings per share at 8.9% a year over the past five years. Although per-share earnings are growing at a credible rate, the massive payout ratio may limit growth in the company's future dividend payments.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 26% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 4 warning signs for Savaria that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

