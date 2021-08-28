Savaria's (TSE:SIS) Dividend Will Be CA$0.04

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Savaria Corporation's (TSE:SIS) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.04 per share on 9th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 2.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Savaria

Savaria's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Savaria's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 39.7% over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 83% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from CA$0.084 to CA$0.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19% a year over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see Savaria has been growing its earnings per share at 8.9% a year over the past five years. Although per-share earnings are growing at a credible rate, the massive payout ratio may limit growth in the company's future dividend payments.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 26% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 4 warning signs for Savaria that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that demonstrated just how dominant dividend stocks are, relative to public companies that don't pay a dividend. Since most dividend stocks are profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal place for long-term investors and income seekers to park their money. The quandary for income seekers is that they want the most income possible with the least amount of risk.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • This Top Finance Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • Got $1,000? Buy This Hot Stock That Jumped 10X and Could Do It Again

    A stronger pace of growth in the future, thanks to solid demand, could send this tech stock's price much higher.

  • Bitcoin Has No Value: People Bank's Of China Official Announces Further Crackdown

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies "are not legal tenders and have no actual value support," according to Deputy Director of the Financial Consumer Rights Protection Bureau of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) Yin Youping. What Happened: According to a report by local news outlet People's Daily Online, Youping said that cryptocurrencies are purely speculative assets. He also advised the public to increase its risk awareness and stay away from the crypto market to "protect their poc

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • U.S. dollar offers clearest sign of what Wall Street really thinks about Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

    If there was any doubt that Federal Reserve Chairman's comments, delivered virtually at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, were being interpreted as dovish, the dollar's reaction should clear up any questions.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Leap Upwards

    Markets have posted solid year-to-date gains, even as we see occasional daily – or even weekly – losses. The upward trend has pushed the S&P up 20% for the year, and the NASDAQ up 17%. The generally rising equity environment is opening up plenty of new opportunities for investors. Opportunities come in many shapes and sizes, including newly public companies. With markets rising, IPO activity has also increased. Just in the first half of this year, there were 1,070 IPOs which raised a collective

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks to Avoid Now

    If the government could just get out of the way of marijuana, it could realize its full potential as a massive growth opportunity. Unfortunately, a tax and regulatory morass on the state level, coupled with its continuing classification as an illegal substance federally, has put roadblocks in front of otherwise good pot stocks. Other cannabis stocks, however, seem to go out of their way to sabotage themselves and their investors.

  • 4 Oil Pipeline Stocks Set to Gain Despite Industry Headwinds

    Although the midstream energy business is less exposed to coronavirus-induced oil and gas price volatility, the pandemic outbreak has dulled the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry outlook. ENB, KMI, HEP & TGS are the ones set to survive industry woes.

  • Exciting Times are Coming For Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) roared back to life in 2021, reaching levels not seen in 5-years. Since then the stock has pulled back around the key level of US$13. With new models like F150 Lightning behind the corner and strategic investments like Rivian that are about to IPO, this situation mandates re-examination of the company's prospects.

  • Have $2,000? 2 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    In the words of Warren Buffett, "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." While price alone should never determine whether you buy a stock, Buffett's sentiment is worth remembering for long-term investors. In today's rather turbulent market, while many stocks are overpriced, a number of top growth stocks with great underlying businesses have fallen from pandemic highs.

  • Topps Debt Rating Downgraded on Loss of MLB Deal, SPAC Shutdown

    The credit rating of trading card giant Topps Co. has been pushed deeper into junk bond territory as last week’s loss of Major League Baseball’s license for cards continues to have ramifications. Credit ratings agency Moody’s Investor Service downgraded Topps one notch to B2, about midway on its scale of non-investment grade debt. The company […]

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Cathie Wood thinks these companies will beat the market. Here's why they could be big winners for you, too.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett aims to hold many stocks forever. Here are three you might want to hang on to for a long time.

  • 5 Stocks Likely to Make the Most of the Booming Demand for 5G

    The demand for 5G seems poised to grow going forward as the technology offers benefits like higher speeds and lower latency, making it prudent to look at stocks like Apple (AAPL), Corning (GLW) and Nokia (NOK).

  • Rivian Files for IPO, Seeking About $80 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc., the maker of electric pickups backed by Amazon.com Inc., has filed for an initial public offering and is seeking a roughly $80 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the matter.The Irvine, California-based startup said in a statement Friday that it submitted its S-1 registration to the Securities and Exchange Commission, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. The company would like to do an IPO around the Nov. 25 Thanksgiving holiday,

  • This Unknown Nasdaq Stock Just Doubled Friday

    Markets moved sharply higher on Friday, as investors reacted favorably to positive comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the central bank's symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It isn't every day that you see a Nasdaq stock double in value, but that happened on Friday. The move followed a better than 40% rise for the fledgling software company on Thursday, and reflects a combination of factors that once again show that retail investors are playing a major role in how individual stocks move.

  • Vanguard to Add Higher-Risk Funds to Personal Advisor Service

    The new actively managed funds may help the firm attract more clients to its hybrid advisory platform, which offers investors with a minimum of $50,000 access to human financial advisors.