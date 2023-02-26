Save up to $1,100 on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra—order now

Save as much as $1,100 on Samsung devices right now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Techies, rejoice: Right now you can get your hands on some of the best tech on the market for a huge bargain. Samsung's newest Galaxy S23 series tech is top of the line and you can score a featured-packed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for as much as $1,100 off today. Savings this big are rare, so you'll want to jump on this deal while you still can.

Save up to $1,100 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Ready to save up to $1,100? The brand new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra typically retails for $1,199.99, but today it can be yours for as little as $199.99 with a qualifying device trade-in and a T-Mobile or AT&T plan. Better still, you'll also get $100 in instant Samsung credit with your device purchase. Meanwhile, for an unlocked device you can save as much as $850, including up to $750 in instant trade-in credit and $100 in Samsung Credit, when you trade in a qualifying device.

►Everyday savings: Join Sam's Club for 50% off and save in bulk on gas and groceries

►Spring break 2023: 10 best deals on items you need for spring break 2023—swimsuits, suitcases, sunscreen and more

Our reviewers loved the last Samsung Galaxy Ultra model, and the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is loaded with even more top-of-the-line features. The already-popular S23 Ultra has a cutting-edge 200-megapixel camera that'll capture high-quality videos and photos at night and the fastest mobile processor available, according to the developer. It also has a built-in S pen that can create precise drawings and handwritten notes that bring productivity to both work and play.

With a battery made to last the smartphone can help you stay connected and will capture all your spring break adventures with ease. Take advantage of this limited-time tech deal to save as much as $1,100 today.

Save up to $1,100 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Story continues

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung S23 Ultra: Save up to $1,100 right now