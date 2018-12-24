How to Save $1 Million in Less Than 40 Years with a Roth

The annual limits for contributions for Roth IRAs aren't that big, so how can you turn them into such a large sum? Here's how.

Want to lower the amount of taxes you need to pay in retirement? Then leveraging a retirement account like a Roth IRA might be an excellent strategy to use.

Roth IRAs are individual retirement accounts with a unique tax advantage: Your contributions going into the account are taxed, but you can withdraw that money in retirement tax-free. This is a nice way to balance out the tax-advantaged accounts you may already have, including the popular traditional 401(k) at work, which is tax-deferred.

But Roth IRAs come with a few limitations, and one of the biggest is the fact that you can only contribute so much to these accounts per year. Still, it's possible to rack up a whopping $1 million in a Roth -- and you can do it within your working career if you start early. Here's how.

First, Make Sure You Can Contribute to a Roth IRA

Before you get too excited about saving $1 million with a Roth, make sure you actually have access to this particular savings vehicle. Not everyone does, due to income limits and contribution phaseouts. Here's how those numbers break down for 2018:

If you're single, you can't contribute directly to a Roth if you make over $135,000. The phaseout of your contributions starts at $120,000.

If you're married filing jointly, you start hitting phaseout limits once your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) stands at $189,000. Once you earn $199,000 or more, you can't contribute directly to a Roth.

You have until this year's tax filing deadline, which is April 15, 2019, to complete your contributions for 2018. Here are the updated income limits for 2019:

If you're single, your AGI must be under $137,000. Once you have $122,000 worth of AGI, the contribution phaseout rules kick in and you can make contributions but not the full amount.

If you're married and file jointly, your MAGI must be less than $203,000. Your contribution phaseout begins at $193,000.

