How to Save $1 Million in Less Than 40 Years with a Roth

Want to lower the amount of taxes you need to pay in retirement? Then leveraging a retirement account like a Roth IRA might be an excellent strategy to use.
Roth IRAs are individual retirement accounts with a unique tax advantage: Your contributions going into the account are taxed, but you can withdraw that money in retirement tax-free. This is a nice way to balance out the tax-advantaged accounts you may already have, including the popular traditional 401(k) at work, which is tax-deferred.
But Roth IRAs come with a few limitations, and one of the biggest is the fact that you can only contribute so much to these accounts per year. Still, it's possible to rack up a whopping $1 million in a Roth -- and you can do it within your working career if you start early. Here's how.
First, Make Sure You Can Contribute to a Roth IRA
Before you get too excited about saving $1 million with a Roth, make sure you actually have access to this particular savings vehicle. Not everyone does, due to income limits and contribution phaseouts. Here's how those numbers break down for 2018:
- If you're single, you can't contribute directly to a Roth if you make over $135,000. The phaseout of your contributions starts at $120,000.
- If you're married filing jointly, you start hitting phaseout limits once your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) stands at $189,000. Once you earn $199,000 or more, you can't contribute directly to a Roth.
You have until this year's tax filing deadline, which is April 15, 2019, to complete your contributions for 2018. Here are the updated income limits for 2019:
- If you're single, your AGI must be under $137,000. Once you have $122,000 worth of AGI, the contribution phaseout rules kick in and you can make contributions but not the full amount.
- If you're married and file jointly, your MAGI must be less than $203,000. Your contribution phaseout begins at $193,000.
