Save 10% sitewide and get even more discounts on mattresses and loungwear at the Avocado Labor Day sale

Avocado's Green mattress is 10% off for Labor Day.

Labor Day is here. If you've been busily hunting deals today, you're not alone. We've been rounding up some of the best sales out there, from markdowns on TVs to Walmart's best deals for Labor Day. Among the great sales running today is Avocado's site-wide sale on mattresses, sleepwear and more.

Through September 12, Avocado is helping you celebrate Labor Day by providing a 10% discount off of everything on its website, with up to $880 in savings on select mattresses. You can get one of the best mattresses we've tested, the Avocado Green mattress, for $1,799.10, $199.90 off of its list price of $1,999 (for a queen-sized mattress).

With cooling fabric and a robust roster of eco-friendly certifications, the Avocado Green mattress is a great upgrade.

The Green mattress is made with organic latex rubber foam and covered with organic fabric. The mattress ranked high for our testers thanks to its cooling capabilities and impressive roster of certifications, including those that verify not only the mattress' incorporation of sustainable materials, but also confirm Avocado's eco-friendly business practices.

Avocado is also home to a huge lineup of sleep essentials like sheets, duvets and even loungewear—all of which you can save on this Labor Day. With the discount code LABORDAY you can get the Avocado Organic Linen sheet set for $422.10, saving $67.90 on one of our favorite linen sheet sets.

You can also get up to 50% off of organic cotton fleece loungewear for Labor Day, no code required (all sales are final). Shop the sale to save $65 on fleece sweatpants, or save $47 on cozy sleep t-shirts.

