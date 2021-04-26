Save $100 on TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing and Fundraising before this Friday

Save $100 and learn how to build a stronger startup — that’s what we’re talking about! The crème de la crème of the startup ecosystem will gather on July 8-9 to share their expertise and impart their hard-won wisdom at TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing and Fundraising.

Here’s where the saving money bit comes in. Early-bird pricing is still in play, for just a few more days. Save $100 — but only if you purchase your pass before Friday, April 30 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

We’re building a veritable hit parade of investors, founders and top subject-matter experts to deliver highly interactive and engaging sessions focused on essential entrepreneurial skills. Learn best practices, avoid pitfalls and walk away with a realistic view of what to expect on the road to building a startup.

Chloe Leaaetoa, the founder of Socicraft, attended Early Stage 2020 and shared this takeaway with us.

You learn from industry leaders and seasoned founders — people who’ve already been there and done that. They were genuine and honest about industry expectations. Plus, they shared first-hand accounts, which made them more relatable.

We’ve already announced that Mike Duboe, Sarah Kunst and Rahul Vohra will join us at TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing and Fundraising, and we’ll be announcing more speakers every week. Keep checking back!

You’re a smart bunch so you’ve no doubt noticed that Early Stage 2021 (the July edition) will include a lot of information on every startup founder’s favorite topic: fundraising. Take a look at just some of the many top-flight financial experts who will be in the house and on the stage. We can’t wait to share the specific topics they’ll discuss. Again, stay tuned!

Arvind Purushotham: Managing Director & Global Head Venture Investing, Citi Ventures

Rebecca Reeve Henderson: Founder & CEO, Rsquared Communication

Benjamin Sun: Co-founder & General Partner, Primary Venture Partners

Adina Tecklu: Principal, Khosla Ventures

And don’t forget about the TC Early-Stage Pitch-off that takes place on day two. We’ll start accepting applications soon, and that’s when Team TechCrunch gets busy and chooses 10 early-stage startup founders to throw down in front of a panel of VC judges. Prizes, glory, exposure and fun! Be sure to check out Nalagenetics — winner of the April Early Stage 2021 pitch-off.

TC Early Stage 2021: Marketing and Fundraising takes place July 8-9. Ready to learn everything you can to build a successful startup empire? Ready to save $100 in the process? Then buy your pass before the early-bird deadline shuts off the savings on April 30, at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

