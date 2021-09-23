Save $100 on three boxes from Crowd Cow, our favorite meat subscription service

Get high-quality meats delivered right to your door with Crowd Cow, which is offering $100 off your next three food boxes.

Are you having trouble deciding on what to eat for your next meal? If you are, you’re not alone—and that's where food subscriptions can make your life so much easier. If you like meat, chicken, seafood and more, check out Crowd Cow—there’s an appetizing offer you won't want to miss.

Right now, the meat subscription service is offering $100 off your next three boxes and free shipping (a $39 value) when you become a member. Under the deal, you get $50 off your first box, $30 off your second box and $20 off your third box. Crowd Cow offers premade boxes like the Best of Crowd Cow family-size box (normally $178.16), which includes thick-cut bacon, two New York strip steaks, two filet mignons, two pounds of grass-fed ground beef, two chicken breasts, two chicken thighs, two portions of Norwegian Atlantic salmon, one pound of Mexican blue shrimp and a whole chicken. It also lets you make a custom box, and select from multiple cuts and sizes of beef, chicken, pork, seafood and even sides and desserts.

When we tested meat delivery services, Crowd Cow wowed us—and took our top spot—for its wide variety of cuts and "consistently delightful" meats. Our style editor, Amanda Tarlton, tested her own custom box a few months ago and gave it her seal of approval. “Crowd Cow is 10/10 worth it, in my opinion. And our lab tests agreed—we found that Crowd Cow delivered an impressively wide range of cuts, offered à la carte or subscription orders, provided fast shipping and used sustainable packaging,” she wrote.

If your mouth has been watering for some juicy premium steaks or fresh sustainable seafood, Crowd Cow could be just what you're looking for—you can’t go wrong with a belly full of good food, and you can't beat the savings.

