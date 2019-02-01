Save $170 on this powerful and versatile Dell laptop tablet hybrid

Twitter More

A good modern laptop provides versatility to complete any task. Whether you edit Excel spreadsheets, read e-books, or binge watch The Good Place during meetings, a 2-in-1 laptop like the Dell Inspiron 13 5000 gets the job done.

When you're ready to switch to hybrid laptops, you can save $170 off a brand new Dell Inspiron 13 5000 and get it for only $729.99 at the PCMag Shop. You even get free shipping for your purchase, plus options for an extended warranty if you so choose.

The Dell Inspiron bridges the gap between laptop and tablet with a 360-degree hinge, so you can switch between four different modes. A standard laptop mode allows you to work with a full keyboard, then you can switch to a tent mode or stand mode to watch Netflix hands free. Need an e-reader? Fold the screen all the way back for tablet mode to use the full HD 13-inch touch display. Read more...

