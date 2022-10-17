Save 20% on custom blankets and gifts ahead of the holiday season at Baublebar

Save big on custom blankets at Baublebar ahead of Black Friday 2022.

Cozy up to epic savings and get a custom blanket from Baublebar for a dreamy discount right now. The perfect purchase for yourself or someone close, this super-soft knitted throw can be personalized to your heart's content and makes for a seriously wow-worthy holiday gift.

For a limited time, customers can shop Baublebar's Custom event and use coupon code HURRY to snag 20% off all custom gifts, sitewide. That means, you can take home the On Repeat blanket or throw and save as much as $21.60 right now.

A great addition to any living room, bedroom or nursery, the custom varsity-letter blanket can be easily personalized with a letter of your choosing. Better still, the throw is made with high-quality acrylic yarn and is machine washable—so you won't have to worry about fading or shrinking.

Pick up the 54-by-36-inch throw for just $70.40—a savings of $17.60—or opt for the larger 72-by-60-inch blanket for $21.60 off at just $78.40. Simply enter coupon code HURRY at checkout to scoop the savings.

Whether you're looking for a heartfelt holiday gift or are in the market for a new throw for your master suite, this Baublebar blanket deal is one you won't want to miss. Snag these snuggly savings before this deal dozes off.

