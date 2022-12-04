Save $200 on this Eufy robot vacuum for a spotless home this holiday season

Save $200 on the Eufy Clean L35 Hybrid+ ahead of the holidays.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

What if we told you that you can keep a clean house, cut back on housework and save money all at the same time? Well, with the Eufy Clean L35 Hybrid+ you can do all that and more. Currently on sale for a whopping $200 off, now's the best time to invest.

$349.99 at Amazon with Amazon Prime

$349.99 at Eufy with coupon-code WS24BFL35H200

If you're looking for a home appliance that will seriously come in handy this holiday season, the L35 Hybrid+ checks all the boxes. This powerful and feature-packed home appliance will clean your house for you—leaving plenty of time for you to wrap gifts, hang holiday decorations and prep for family gatherings. Usually priced at $549.99, you can get the popular vacuum for $349.99 at Amazon and Eufy—but only for today. Enter coupon code WS24BFL35H200 to unlock the $200 discount at Eufy or log into your Amazon Prime account to bag the savings at Amazon.

►Weekend sales: 10 best extended Cyber Week sales you can shop this weekend at Sephora, Amazon and Best Buy

►Related: Are robot vacuums worth the money?

Eufy makes some of the best robot vacuums we've ever tested, so we're sure this hands-free vacuum will be able to tackle your daily holiday clean ups. The L35 Hybrid+ is equipped with an anti-bacterial dust bag, accurate iPath laser navigation, strong suction power and a convenient 200-milliliter water tank. The do-it-all cleaning device can vacuum and mop your floors simultaneously and you can easily control it using the Eufy app or voice control when you connect it to your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device.

Story continues

Head to Amazon and Eufy to save big on this top-rated robot vacuum—but only for today.

According to Eufy, the popular robot vacuum can be used for as long as 60 days without having to replace the dust bag. But, don't worry—the vacuum will empty itself into the auto-empty station and the included deodorizing dust bag will prevent any unwanted smells or bacteria growth. Great for hardwoods and carpets, you can easily personalize your clean and effortlessly rid your floors of dirt, crumbs, pet hair and more.

If you want to take the work out of housework, the Eufy Clean L35 Hybrid+ is the home appliance you've been waiting for. Grab the top-rated robot vacuum today for $200 off at Amazon and Eufy—just act fast, this incredible price cut is only available through tonight, December 4.

$349.99 at Amazon with Amazon Prime

$349.99 at Eufy with coupon-code WS24BFL35H200

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Eufy robot vacuum deal: Save $200 on the Eufy Clean L35 Hybrid+