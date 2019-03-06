Save $200 on the Neato Robotics Botvac D5 robot vacuum at Best Buy

Twitter More

Wouldn't it be nice if your home could get clean when you're away at work or running errands?

The Neato Robotics Botvac D5 robot vacuum can get your home in order, even if you're not there. It's now on sale for $399.99, or $200 off its retail price at Best Buy.

This robot vacuum is a handy little helper around the home, especially if you have pets. The Neato Robotics vacuum can clean carpet, hardwood, and tile floors with ease, while it's great at capturing pet hair, dust mites, allergens, and more on its own. It features a large dust bin that's easy to empty, and it returns to its base for charging after the robot vacuum is done cleaning your floors. Read more...

