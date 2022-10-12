Save up to $250 on coveted Le Creuset cookware with this Amazon Prime deal—ends soon

Enjoy deep discounts on Le Creuset dutch ovens during Amazon's Prime Day sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you spend any time in the kitchen, you know how great—and how expensive— Le Creuset cookware is. Thankfully it does go on sale from time to time, and guess what? It's that time! Today is the last day you can score 20% savings on the Le Creuset dutch oven, leaving you with $84 that you can use for top-notch ingredients to cook up the perfect fall recipe.

$335.95 at Amazon

Love deals? Then you'll love us. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter for more epic deals and discounts.

Whether you're a skilled home chef or novice in the kitchen, the right tools can help you get the most out of your cooking skills. Le Creuset is known for their high-quality cookware, and quality often comes at a price. While we totally support spending a little more for quality items, we're not about to pass up a great deal and you shouldn't either. The Amazon Early Access sale ends today and is only accessible to Prime members but if you aren't a member you can still sign up.

►Amazon Early Access deals: The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon during October Prime Day

►Competing sales: Beat Prime Day prices with the best sales at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more

If you're looking for other Le Creuset items at discount prices, you'll be pleased to know that there are even more savings during the Prime Early Access sale.

Get Le Creuset at 20% off on Amazon's October Prime Day.

One of my favorite Le Creuset items is their enameled cast iron roasting pan. At 27% off during Amazon's Early Access Sale, that means you'll save $199.95. Though not all colors are included in the sale, we absolutely love the bright red, or cerise, that is. Don't wait to place your orders—the sale ends tonight, October 12!

$335.95 at Amazon

Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Story continues

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Le Creuset Amazon deal: Shop the Prime Early Access sale