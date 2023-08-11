Save up to $250 on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 at Best Buy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch Classic are finally here, and you can get the new tech for less at Best Buy. Whether you trade-in an eligible device or just buy the Galaxy Watch 6 outright, you'll save more by shopping these deals during Best Buy's Anniversary sale this weekend.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for as low as $49.99 at Best Buy.

Save up to $250 on Samsung Galaxy Watches

From now through Sunday, August 20, you'll receive a free $70 Best Buy e-Gift Card when you buy one of Samsung's latest additions to its line of Galaxy Watches. Plus, you'll get to pick a free Fabric Band to go with your smartwatch and have the ability to save up to $250 with an eligible in-store trade-in.

While we have yet to test the newest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, it's no secret that our reviewers loved the previous model for its great design, vibrant display and impressive accessibility features. The standard Galaxy Watch 6 is available today for as low as $299.99 for the 40mm Bluetooth/Wi-Fi version. If you have a qualifying device, however, you can unlock additional savings of up to $250 off, bringing the price down to as little as $49.99. Meanwhile, Best Buy has the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic available for as low as $399.99, meaning $250 of trade-in value will knock the list price down to $149.99.

Another important thing to note: The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is bringing the Bezel back! The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has a stainless steel body and a physical rotating bezel, while the the standard Galaxy Watch 6 runs a bit smaller and features a digital bezel and a lightweight aluminum body. Both watches are outfitted with Wear OS 4 and 16GB of internal storage, as well as Advanced Sleep Coaching, Irregular Heart Rhythm notifications and more. With plenty of customization options available, you can choose your preferred model, size and color, and even pick from dozens of band options to get a truly one-of-a-kind smartwatch.

If you want a snazzy smartwatch from Samsung before going back to school, snag the Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic today before the offer ends at Best Buy. With savings as great as these, you won't want to miss out on these next-generation gadgets.

Save up to $250 on a new Samsung Galaxy Watch

