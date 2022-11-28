Save up to 29% on Hydro Flask for Cyber Monday—hurry, this deal won't last long

Save on Hydro Flask for Cyber Monday.

Hydro Flask is up to 29% off at Amazon for Cyber Monday

For a limited time, you can save on this fan-favorite water bottle.

Cyber Monday is finally here, bringing endless deals on popular gifts. While you can save on a variety of items for Amazon's Cyber Monday event, you won't want to miss scoring up to 29% off a Hydro Flask water bottle. But hurry, Cyber Monday sales are coming to an end soon.

Up to 29% off at Amazon

The Hydro Flask is a fan-favorite water bottle for a reason. This stainless steel bottle keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot all day—in our tests, ice remained mostly unmelted well after 24 hours. Additionally, its slim build and strap on the lid make this water bottle highly portable.

The Hydro Flask is one of the best water bottles we've ever tested, and over 24,000 reviewers on Amazon agree. This water bottle has a 4.8-star rating, with reviewers raving about how durable and practical it is.

It comes in a variety of colors and four sizes—20, 32, 40 and 64 ounces. The smallest size option typically starts at $33, but you can snag it for only $25 this Cyber Monday, or save up to 29% on one of the larger bottles. But no matter which size or color you pick, you'll want to act fast—this deal won't last long.

Up to 29% off at Amazon

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping guide

