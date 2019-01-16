Save up to 30% on Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablets and keep your sanity on your next family road trip

Twitter More

"Are we there yet?"

We all know how this goes. You just started a six-hour road trip to grandma's house, when one of your kids asks that dreaded, four-word question after only 30 minutes into the drive.

Instead of feeling like the rest of the five-and-a-half hours is going to test your limits as a parent, just hand your child a Fire Kids Edition tablet from Amazon and keep your sanity during a long drive. They'll love the screen time and you can feel good knowing that it's educational content.

Right now you can save up to 30% on all three of the Fire Kids Edition tablets, which are wrapped in "kids-proof" cases that come in three colors: blue, pink, and yellow. With deep parental controls, you can also have the peace of mind knowing that your children aren't going to stumble across unsafe and X-rated material. Read more...

