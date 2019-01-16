Save up to 30% on Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablets and keep your sanity on your next family road trip

Rudie Obias
Twitter
Facebook

"Are we there yet?"

We all know how this goes. You just started a six-hour road trip to grandma's house, when one of your kids asks that dreaded, four-word question after only 30 minutes into the drive. 

Instead of feeling like the rest of the five-and-a-half hours is going to test your limits as a parent, just hand your child a Fire Kids Edition tablet from Amazon and keep your sanity during a long drive. They'll love the screen time and you can feel good knowing that it's educational content. 

SEE ALSO: These are the best tablets for kids right now

Right now you can save up to 30% on all three of the Fire Kids Edition tablets, which are wrapped in "kids-proof" cases that come in three colors: blue, pink, and yellow. With deep parental controls, you can also have the peace of mind knowing that your children aren't going to stumble across unsafe and X-rated material.  Read more...

More about Tablets, Fire Hd 8, Mashable Shopping, Shopping Amazon, and Fire Hd 10 Tablet