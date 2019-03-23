Save up to 30% off bed and bath must-haves during The Home Depot’s Spring Savings

Home Depot

It’s been a loong winter with way too much time spent binge-watching in bed. All the more reason to strip those stale sheets, replace your threadbare towels, and hit up The Home Depot’s online-only Spring Savings.  

Think high-quality basics: super-soft sheets, bath mats, and towels that aren’t adorned with weird bleach stains. In other words: bedding and bath essentials that make you feel like a grown-up. Below, find a look to match your style and then shop The Home Depot’s Spring Savings.







Save up to 30% on bed and bath essentials at The Home Depot through April 3rd
See Details


Grown up neutrals

Image: The Home Depot

A neutral color palette opens up even the smallest studio in a big way. You can play with pops of color, experiment with textures, or layer crisp whites with neutrals for a sophisticated Instagram backdrop. To get this dressed-to-impress look, start with a crisp white duvet and pair with some sweet flax sheets.

Breezy boho

Image: The Home Depot

This laid-back look is a breeze to create. For bedding, opt for cool blues in a breathable fabric like this linen duvet set. Add some throw pillows in sunset tones that remind you of the Pacific Ocean, then bring cabana vibes to your bathroom with aqua towels, a bathmat, and shower curtain. And of course, the more houseplants the better!

Pattern player

Image: the home depot

Whether you’re a graphic designer or an Insta-artist, adding bold patterns to your space screams creative genius. Go bold with a chevron duvet set, then add some contrasting geometric sheets. Next, hang some funky towels in your bathroom. The trick is to mix hues and shapes that seem like they shouldn’t work together — but somehow do. It’s all part of your mystery.







Save up to 30% on bed and bath at The Home Depot through April 3rd
See Details