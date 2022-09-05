Save up to $300 on an Awara mattress—and get $499 in free accessories—during the Labor Day sale
Save up to $300 on any Awara mattress and get up to $499 worth of free accessories during the Awara Labor Day sale.
Our testers loved how much the Awara Natural Hybrid felt like a traditional mattress and were impressed with its great heat dispersion.
With so many to choose from, finding the right mattress can be a challenge. Fortunately, this Labor Day, one of our favorite mattress makers is offering a killer deal today only. The Awara Natural is one of the best hybrid mattresses we have tested and is available for up to $300 off during the Awara Labor Day Sale.
Shop the Awara Labor Day mattress sale
Today only, Awara is slashing the price on all mattresses by up to $300, including on the top-rated Natural as well as the luxurious Premier mattress. Savvy shoppers can snag the queen-sized Natural Hybrid for only $1,099 (down from $1,399), and in addition, Awara will throw in $499 in accessories, including a sheet set, a mattress protector and two cooling pillows.
Our testers love that Awara mattresses are built like traditional sleepers. The mattresses are made of cotton, latex foam, coils and wool and offer good overall support, especially for side and back sleeping. We liked that the coils add bounce, and think it absorbs body motion nicely. The queen mattress weighs 129 pounds, so it is on the heavy side, but it didn't have the unpleasant off-gassing odor you can sometimes get when unboxing a new mattress.
We also love Awara's dedication to sustainability. The Natural Hybrid is a green, organic mattress made from natural and certified organic materials. If all this isn't enough to convince you, Awara offers a free 365-night trial period so you can truly decide whether or not the mattress is right for you.
It's not only mattresses on sale at Awara. In addition to great prices on mattresses, shoppers can get the Awara adjustable bed frame that's down from $999 in the queen size to $699.
