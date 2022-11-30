Save $300 on a TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Roku Smart TV with this extended Cyber Monday deal
Upgrade your go-to streaming screen to a TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Roku Smart TV and save $300 with this great deal on Amazon
The TCL 5-Series is one of our favorite mid-range TVs and typically runs for $699.99, but it's available right now for $399.99.
Cyber Monday may be over, but the savings simply won't let up. TCL 5-Series QLED Roku Smart TV is a fantastic mid-range television that packs many features of a pricier screen, and it's available for a considerable discount with this extended Cyber Monday sale.
The TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Roku Smart TV is an impressive screen that typically costs $699.99, and it's a great value at that price. Our testers found that not only is the TV a fair value, but its dependable performance and the incredibly user-friendly built-in Roku smart platform. There's no need to plug in a streaming device, so you can enjoy your next lazy Saturday without annoying setups or installations.
Aside from the great streaming backend, there's plenty to love about the TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Roku Smart TV. Quantum dot technology combined with HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision makes this television truly easy on the eyes. Pictures come in brighter and more vivid when compared to lesser screens, without breaking the bank. There's even mode just for gaming, optional voice controls, and four HDMI inputs to serve all your favorite devices.
This extended Cyber Monday deal won't last, so nab a TCL 5-Series QLED Roku Smart TV while you still can.
