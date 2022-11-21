Save $305 on the Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum during Amazon's Black Friday sale

Get The Samsung Bespoke Jet For $305 Off On Amazon This Black Friday 2022

If you're looking to upgrade your home's cleaning tech, then this Black Friday Amazon sale on the Samsung Bespoke Jet is just the occasion. Our tests found that this self-emptying Samsung vacuum outperformed the competition in both battery life and suction power, and made it easy to clean, with an agile, cordless build that's dextrous at getting into tight nooks around the home.

$593 on Amazon

We liked the Samsung Bespoke Jet so much that we made it our best overall pick among cordless vacuums for 2022. Usually listed at $899 the Bespoke Jet is on sale at Amazon for Black Friday for $593 with free shipping, for a savings of $305.

One of the best laundry and cleaning products we've seen, in our tests the Samsung Bespoke Jet picked up 92.75% of the dirt on a rug in one pass, with a power and efficiency that's comparable to the most recognizable Dysons. Self-emptying, it spits grime into a disposable bag that's simple to remove, and keeps grime out of your face and off your hands.

So much of what makes or breaks a cordless vacuum comes down to battery life, and this the Jet has plenty of. Even at its highest power setting, each battery has enough juice for over eight minutes, and the Jet ships with two. On the middle power setting that translates to one hour of cleaning time, and to two hours of cleaning time on the lowest power.

Without the cord involved, this vacuum frees you to clean in spaces you'd never be able to reach with one, and you can forget about the tripping hazard. With easy dexterity, a self-emptying design, good battery life and vacuuming power that's about as good as it gets, the Samsung Bespoke Jet might just revolutionize your home cleaning routine.

$593 on Amazon

